Spectrum to double internet speed for Mankato customers

Charter Spectrum will double the starting download speed of its basic internet services in Mankato and the surrounding areas.

Download speeds will go from 100 to 200 megabits. The company will automatically increase speeds for existing residential customers in the coming weeks. Current customers could need a new modem, which would be provided at no extra cost. The faster speed is also available to new customers.

North Mankato, Eagle Lake, South Bend, Lime, Skyline, Belgrade, and Decoria will also see increased internet speeds.