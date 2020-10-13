Speed limits to change as Highway 111/Highway 22 construction nears completion

(Mankato, MN) – Construction on Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord is expected to wrap up later this week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the detour should be removed by the end of the day on Thursday, Oct 15.

MnDOT says that safety improvements allowed the speed limit to raise from 55 to 60 miles per hour, so motorists should see new signage posted that reflects the change.

In addition to repaving the road, the project added lighting at six rural intersections and installed two snow fences along Highway 22.

The project began on May 4.