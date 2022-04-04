‘Spence & Dougie’ morning show coming to Mankato’s Country 103.5

A new morning show is coming to Mankato’s airwaves.

“Spence & Dougie” will take over A.M. duties on Alpha Media’s Country 103.5 KYSM next month.

In the interim, Mankato radio veteran Jeff Spence will host the show solo. Spence was born and raised in Mankato and graduated from Mankato West High School. Listeners will already be familiar with his voice from his afternoon role on KYSM and his long tenure on Mankato’s Rock 95. Local radio veteran and Moondog’s baseball announcer Mike McKenna will take over for Spence on the Rock morning show.

Joining Spence on the airwaves in May is Doug Gerdes, a local wedding, special events, and bar DJ. Gerdes has been in the Mankato area since the early 90’s, when he moved to the city from his home state of South Dakota for college. He lives with his girlfriend Kim and his daughter Peighton.

The Spence & Dougie show airs beginning May 2.