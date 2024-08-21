Spending Time Outdoors Is SO Good For You

Summer is in full swing and people really want to be outside. A new survey found that, on average, people need to spend 67 minutes outside each day in order to feel refreshed. The survey also revealed that 57% of those polled said they are craving time outdoors more than ever before. 68% said being outside relaxes them, 66% said it puts them in a better mood, and 64% said time outdoors helps them clear their head. It makes sense … according to the research, being stuck inside for too long can lead to people feeling depressed (38%), anxious (33%), and lonely (32%).