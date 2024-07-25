Sports Bettors Are Likely Binge Drinkers Too

According to a new study, sports bettors are more likely to binge drink. Researchers surveyed more than 4000 people and found that sports bettors engage in a lot more binge drinking – which is five or more drinks per sitting – than people who are not gambling at all or who are gambling in different ways. One of the co-authors of the study, Joshua Grubbs, said it’s not a total surprise because sports bettors, in general, engage in more reckless and dangerous behaviors. And those dangerous patterns are kicked up a notch because there’s also a strong connection between excess drinking and just watching sports.