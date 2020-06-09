Spreading Love…With Sweet Potato Pie

Minneapolis baker and business owner Rose McGee is known for her Sweet Potato Comfort Pies, and this week, Rose is using her pies to spread some love in her community. The pies are being distributed by volunteers at a makeshift memorial for George Floyd. Each pie is not only made with love – but comes with a special poem offering encouragement and support.

“I have never handed a pie to someone without getting a smile back,” volunteer Andrena Seawood said. “I think we blessed some people there, so they can go forth and be a blessing.”

Source: BHG