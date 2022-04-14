Spring clean-up next week in North Mankato

North Mankato is gearing up for its annual spring clean-up, which starts next week.

Clean-up is scheduled for April 18 – April 21 for Lower North Mankato. In Upper North, clean-up dates are April 25 – April 29.

The service is only for North Mankato residents who pay for refuse collection on their utility billing through West Central Sanitation.

City crews and West Central Sanitation will collect additional refuse and bulky items that are not collected as part of regular garbage service.

Residents should place items such as electronics, appliances, mattresses & box springs, small engine items, and metal items separate and on the boulevard, not in alleyways.

One appliance per household will also be collected, but doors must be removed, and residents must call City Hall to be put on the appliance pick-up list.

Items such as motor oil, batteries, hazardous waste, aerosols, tires, and more will not be accepted.

Anyone with questions should call (507) 625-4141.