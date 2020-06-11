Spring Lake Park Pool Will Open This Summer

North Mankato has an announcement that’s sure to make a splash.

The new Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will open for the 2020 summer season.

A press release from the city says the pool will open on June 17 to North Mankato residents and season pass holders, with admittance limited to 250 guests at one time.

The pool will open to the general public on June 20 and gradually increase to 50% capacity, which is a maximum of 700 people.

The city says the increase will be in compliance with Phase III of Minnesota’s Stay Safe plan, and will happen with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new swimming facility opened late in summer 2019 after weather delayed the projected completion of the project. The pool was filled in late July, and open for about a month before it shut down for the winter season.

Area residents who hadn’t had the opportunity to use the new facility were concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent them from finally using the new pool in 2020.

More information about the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is available online.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com