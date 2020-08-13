Spring Lake Park Swim Facility closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

(North Mankato, MN) – The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility has closed over concerns of possible COVID-19 exposure.

A press release from the city said one or more staff members had possibly been exposed to the virus. City officials say they’ll work closely with the medical community and public health to thoroughly investigate and follow up on the matter.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority,” said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein. “Out of an abundance of caution, the swim facility will remain closed as we work with public health officials to determine who may have been exposed, and what, if any risk, remains to pool guests and staff.

City officials said they don’t believe there was widespread exposure to pool guests and staff, but the situation is being taken seriously

Anyone with questions may contact Harrenstein at (507) 625-4141.