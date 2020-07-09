Spring Lake Park Swim Facility employee fired for racist post

(North Mankato, MN) – The City of North Mankato has fired an employee over a racist social media post.

On Monday, the city announced that a part-time Spring Lake Park Swim Facility employee had been immediately terminated for the racist post.

Earlier that same day, Mankato Area Public Schools said they were investigating a racist social media post by a student. It’s not clear whether the two situations are connected.

“Racism in any form has no place in North Mankato or anywhere else.” North Mankato city officials said in a statement. “The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is exactly the place where these values should be celebrated, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone enjoys the facility.”