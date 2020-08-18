Spring Lake Park Swim Facility Reopening After Shutting Down Due To COVID-19 Concerns
The North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will reopen after shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns.
The swim facility closed last week after two staff members were potentially exposed to the virus.
The reopening has been set for Saturday, with new hours established, although the city says the reduced hours had been planned before the closure.
Hours going forward will be Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.
Source: southernminnesotanews.com
