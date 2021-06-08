Spring Lake Park Swim Facility reopening

Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will re-open Tuesday after a temporary closure following the drowning death of a 9-year-old boy.

The pool will be open regular hours: weekdays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends 12 pm. to 7 p.m., but new safety measures will be implemented.

A safety monitor will be added to the staff to resolve “on-deck” issues and to help ensure lifeguards are focused on monitoring swimmers in the water, according to a press release from the City of North Mankato.

Pool capacity, which is normally capped at 1,200, will also be limited on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week. Capacity will be increased in the future based on feedback from lifeguards, staff, and the community.

Two additional lifeguards will be added to each shift, and additional signage with the pool guidelines will be posted at the facility. The release says there will also be increased enforcement and one-strike policies for problem groups – which include children with parents present – who cause problems and distract the lifeguards.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein, who also commended the skill and dedication of the facility’s staff. “These additional steps will help them do their best work while providing our guests with a safe, fun, and inviting environment.”