A Springfield man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sleepy Eye Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. a Ford Taurus slid off icy Highway 4 at Brown County Road 30 and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 21-year-old Joaquin Gonzalez was transported to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.