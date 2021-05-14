Springfield Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who hit child

Springfield Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who struck an elementary student Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 4-door Chevy Malibu with tinted windows. Photos of the vehicle were captured, and are pictured below.

The hit-and-run happened around 4:40 p.m.

Anyone with information about the owner or driver of the vehicle should contact Springfield Police (507) 723-3514 as soon as possible.