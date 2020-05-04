Springfield suspicious vehicle incident resolved

(Springfield, MN) – Springfield police say they’ve resolved a situation in which a male reportedly tried to lure children into his vehicle.

A city wide alert was sent to Springfield residents on Saturday evening after a report of a 50 to 60 year old male trying to get kids to come to and/or in his vehicle near Anytime Fitness.

The alert was sent at 5:12 p.m.

A second alert was distributed at 6:54 p.m. that evening, saying, “the suspected vehicle situation has been resolved.”

Police asked residents to continue to protect youth by reporting suspicious activity in the future.