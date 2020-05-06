Sprite Lemonade Is Back for a Limited Time

Few things say “summer” quite like a tall, refreshing glass of lemonade, and so many lemon-flavored foods and drinks have come out recently to prove just that. If you like lemon flavor but prefer carbonation in your drinks, there’s Sprite Lemonade, which can help you satisfy both of those cravings.

We first saw Sprite Lemonade back in February 2019, and the product has officially returned to shelves. As is typical for specialty flavors like this one, this beverage is a limited-time offer. Chances are, if it’s returned once, it will come back again, but you can never be too sure. All of that is to say if you see this in stores, be sure to pick up a case.

Source: delish.com