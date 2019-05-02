St. Clair Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A St. Clair man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen relative of his girlfriend.

Austin Elgin Lang, 18, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old was spending a weekend in February at her relative’s home in Mapleton, where Lang also lived. The victim told police Lang woke her up around 3 a.m. on Saturday and sexually assaulted her. She later told another relative who called police.

Lang agreed to meet with police, but didn’t show up at the scheduled meeting, according to the complaint. Investigators say they received information that Lang had accused his friend of assaulting the girl, which his friend adamantly denied.

Lang is due in court on May 30th.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

