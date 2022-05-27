St. Cloud man charged with 12 felonies after police standoff

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A St. Cloud man has been charged with 12 felony counts in regards to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side.

Shawn L. Jacobs was charged Thursday with nine counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, as well as two firearms-related counts and one count related to committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Authorities raided a St. Cloud apartment Tuesday on suspicion the 37-year-old Jacobs was distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances. Jacobs allegedly threatened to shoot the officers before firing one round from inside his apartment through the wall where investigators had been standing minutes before.

No injuries were reported.