St. Cloud police: Man killed in an apparent random shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police say a man has been shot and killed in an apparent random act.

Police received a report at 6:16 a.m. Sunday that a man was shot while standing inside the door of a St. Cloud residence. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Less than an hour later, police received a call that a man was carrying a handgun while walking. The man was arrested without incident. Police say he admitted to shooting the victim. Police say it’s believed there were no connections between the suspect and victim or to the neighborhood where the shooting occured. The suspect is from Duluth.