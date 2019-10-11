St. James gets $9 million in state funding for water infrastructure improvments

(St. Paul, MN) – The city of St. James has received a state grant and two low-interest loans for water infrastructure improvements.

St. James will get $9,718,029 to replace aging sewer and water mains. The project will be done in conjunction with a Minnesota Department of Transportation project to reconstruct Highway 4. Nearly $3 million of the funds come from a Clean Water Revolving Fund loan, while $3,764,437 comes from a Drinking Water Revolving Fund Loan.

A separate legislative appropriation will provide a grant of $3 million to cover the cost of street and utility improvements in the northwest portion of St. James.

The funds are part of $23.4 million in water infrastructure funds the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority awarded to various Minnesota communities Wednesday.

