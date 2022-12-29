St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle

A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle.

Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.

A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the face and back with the buckle end of a belt. Police say the victim suffered heavy bruising on her face and back, including one “very large” bruise on her cheek in the shape of a “c,” which matched the shape of the buckle.

Perez had been drinking heavily and was “quite drunk,” according to the complaint. He was taken to detox.

Police say Perez was sentenced in November for careless driving and he is currently on probation for that offense.