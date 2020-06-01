St. James man accused of molesting girl

(Mankato, MN) – A St. James man is accused of molesting a girl known to him.

Benjamin John Heldt, 34, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with four felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says the victim, who is under 13-year-old, told police Heldt rubbed her genitals and chest area on multiple occasions.

The girl said the abuse started when she was between the ages of five and seven. She told investigators the most recent occurrence was several weeks prior, when Heldt got into bed with her and began fondling her.

Police interviewed Heldt, who confirmed the victims allegations by nodding yes, according to the complaint. When police asked him how many times it happened, he responded: “Too many, one is too many,” according to the complaint.

Heldt was arrested and booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.