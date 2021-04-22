St. James man accused of sexual abuse

A St. James man is accused of molesting a friend’s sister nearly a decade ago.

Ace Frehley January, 24, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Watonwan County Court.

Court documents say the victim was five or six years old when the sexual assaults occurred, in approximately 2012 or 2013.

The victim told investigators January had lived with her family at the time of the assaults. She reported that January had fondled her on at least three different occasions, and also forced her to touch his penis.

The victim identified January through a photo lineup and said she was 90% positive of his identity.

The victim said she’d disclosed the abuse to a witness at the time it happened. The witness confirmed the victim’s account, according to the complaint.