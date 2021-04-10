St. James suspends Watonwan County Humane Society’s eviction
The city of St. James has suspended its eviction of the Watonwan County Human Society, the organization announced Friday.
The update on the 90-day eviction, posted to the humane society’s Facebook page, says the organization will negotiate to purchase the property, but nothing has been secured.
“We appreciate the support we received from the public,” says the announcement. “That response has been a vital part of this process.
Recent Posts