St. James to purchase training simulator with federal grant

St. James will use a federal grant to purchase a simulator that will train police in de-escalation techniques.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved accepting a $155,159.89 grant from the U.S. Dept of Justice to purchase a VirTra V-180 Training Simulator System. The equipment provides “realistic and immersive training” scenarios for police officers. The scenarios can be changed in real time based on the officer’s response.

Officers will complete monthly training with the simulator to help enhance communication skills, de-escalate high-stress situations, and improve mental health awareness.

The system will be the only one of its kind in Greater Minnesota. It is expected to e installed by the end of the year.