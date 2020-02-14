St. James woman injured in single-vehicle crash south of Ormsby

(Mankato, MN) – A St. James woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County, south of Ormsby.

Kimberly Marie Carreon, 22, was transported to Mayo Clinic St. James with non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

Carreon was northbound on Highway 4, driving a Chevy Silverado when the pickup ran off the roadway and into the ditch at 230th St, according to a crash report.

The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were icy, and it’s not clear whether Carreon was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash time is reported as 12:03 p.m.