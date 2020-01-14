St. Louis County plow drivers reject offer, poised to strike

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Union snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota’s St. Louis County are poised to go on strike.

Members of Teamsters Local 320 voted 117-8 on Saturday to reject the county’s final contract offer. Union negotiators rejected the offer after mediation on Friday. A date and time for snowplow drivers to go on strike has not been set. The first day employees could strike is Tuesday, but the union continues to discuss the strike date.

The county’s Public Works Department plows more than 3,000 miles of roads. Supervisors and other licensed employees will drive plows during any strike.