St. Louis Park won’t play New Prague due to alleged taunts

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis high school has informed New Prague athletics officials that it will not compete in any further games against its teams this year because of racial taunting.

St. Louis Park athletics director Andrew Ewald sent an email to his counterpart at New Prague which said the ban “will continue until the harm that was caused is repaired and we are assured that any of our stakeholders, most importantly our students, will not be victimized by racism by any New Prague stakeholder in the future.”

Ewald said students in St. Louis Park High School’s boys hockey program were subjected to racist taunts Feb. 15 while in New Prague, a small community southwest of the Twin Cities.