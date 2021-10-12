St. Paul district officials consider closing 5 schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school district is considering closing five schools due to falling enrollment. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that school board members were briefed Monday on a proposal to close four elementary schools – Highwood Hills, John A. Johnson, Jackson, and Wellstone – as well as LEAP High School. The changes would take effect in September 2022. As many as 2,949 students could find themselves in different buildings. Enrollment has dropped due largely to declining birth rates and a rise in school choice options. Board members received a report last week that shows about 16,000 of St. Paul’s school-aged children attended charter schools or used open enrollment to go to other districts in the 2019-20 school year.