St. Paul man charged with murder in assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has been charged with murder after he allegedly hit a man so hard the man died a week later.

The Pioneer Press reported 39-year-old Phillip Charles Jones was charged Friday with unintentional second-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha.

Police went to Rocha’s apartment Dec. 20 and found his face was bloody and swollen. Medics cleared him but when officers returned to his apartment Dec. 27 to check on him they found him dead. According to a criminal complaint, others living in Rocha’s apartment said Jones hit Rocha after Rocha asked him to move his things, which were blocking a hallway.