St. Paul man dies 7 days after reporting assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has died a week after he reported he was assaulted. City officials issued a news release Wednesday saying that 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha called police to his apartment on Dec. 20 to report someone in the building had punched him.

Police took a report and paramedics responded but Rocha wasn’t taken to a hospital. Firefighters checked on him Monday and found him dead in his apartment. T

he Ramsey County medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the Dec. 20 altercation and who is responsible for Rocha’s death.