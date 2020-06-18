St. Paul man killed by sister’s ex-boyfriend, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in Hennepin County say a St. Paul man was fatally shot by his sister’s ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Twenty-three-year-old Ryan Frazier Jr., of Minneapolis, faces one count of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Brandon Salter.

According to a criminal complaint, Salter’s sister fought with Frazier’s new girlfriend June 4 and saw Frazier pulled a handgun from his waistband. As she ran away, she said she heard four to six gunshots. It was not clear whether Frazier has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.