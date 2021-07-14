St. Paul Police video shows stop of outspoken lawmaker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows a Black Minnesota lawmaker accusing a St. Paul police officer of racially profiling during a traffic stop in which he was ticketed for driving on a suspended Wisconsin license.

The video shows a sergeant stopping Rep. John Thompson July 4. Thomson said he was the state representative for the area despite his Wisconsin license, and accused the officer of ticketing him for “driving while Black.”

Questions have lingered over why the lawmaker, who formerly lived in Wisconsin, still had a license there. Thomson says he has lived in St. Paul for many years and will change to a Minnesota license.