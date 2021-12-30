St. Paul teachers, schools enter talks for new contact

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school district and its teachers union are discussing a new contract for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic cut short a three-day teacher strike in March 2020.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday the two sides have entered mediation.

The union is looking for smaller class sizes, more mental health support and 2.5% raises. The district wants to hold down costs in the face of shrinking enrollment. Minneapolis teachers also are in mediation with their school district over similar concerns.