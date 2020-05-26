St. Peter considering Class of 2020 parade

(St. Peter, MN) – The City of St. Peter wants to recognize its graduating seniors who will miss out on normal ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council will vote tonight on a resolution authorizing a Class of 2020 parade for this Thursday, May 28th.

The suggested starting location is the school or catholic church parking lot. All participants would be required to register, check-in, and abide by social distancing guidelines.

The parade route would include County Road 20/Nicollet Avenue from Traverse Road to County Road 15.

The parade would start at 7:30 p.m. and last one hour.