St. Peter Couple Gobbles Up $200,000 On Thanksgiving In Minnesota Lotto Scratch Game

A St. Peter couple ended up with a nice piece of the pie when the Minnesota Lottery served them a heaping helping of winning on Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving day, Destini House went to the SuperAmerica in St. Peter to visit her boyfriend Dakota Garver, who was working.

“I had to bring him his work gloves, so I thought it was a good excuse to get a coffee and a scratch ticket,” said House. House used $10 that the couple had previously won on a lottery ticket and purchased an Emerald Green 7’s scratch ticket that was worth $200,000.

“It felt good,” recalled Garver. “What a Thanksgiving!” House added.

SuperAmerica will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

