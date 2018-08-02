St. Peter Couple Raising Money To Find And Prosecute Person Responsible For Homophobic Threats

A St. Peter couple is raising reward money to encourage witnesses to come forward with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person who is threatening them because of their sexual orientation.

Patty Kaye, who started a Go Fund Me page to raise the money, says that she and her wife, who grew up in St. Peter, began receiving hate mail late last year. The letters – which Kaye posted on the Go Fund Me page – contained threats to destroy the couple’s home, shoot and kill them, and made threats to stalk and kill their child. They also contain homophobic slurs and blame the women for the “ruination” of the country.

According to Kaye, the St. Peter Police Department and investigators have been extremely supportive. The letters have even been analyzed by the State Crime Lab, but no fingerprints or DNA were found.

Kaye says that she and her wife are scared and are seeking help from their friends and family to bring justice to small town rural Minnesota.

While St. Peter investigators work towards identifying the person responsible for writing the letters to Kaye’s family, North Mankato Police are investigating a similar crime. Earlier this week, North Mankato residents discovered racist signs hanging around the King Arthur Park neighborhood.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

