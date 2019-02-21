St. Peter declares 48-hour snow emergency

(St. Peter, MN) – The city of St. Peter has declared a snow emergency effective at midnight.

According to city guidelines:

Parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes for the duration of the 48-hour emergency

No parking on residential streets from midnight until 7 a.m., even if the street has been plowed

Parking is not allowed on downtown streets from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m., even if the street has been plowed

See a list of snow emergency routes on the city website.

