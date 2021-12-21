St. Peter facility reconnized in report of best nursing homes

A St. Peter facility has been recognized on a national publication’s report of best nursing homes.

Benedictine Living Community received the top High-Performing recognition in the long-term care category in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Nursing Homes report. The facility was also received the same accolade in the short-stay rehabilitation category.

Teresa Hildebrandt, Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community St. Peter says the recognition honors the hard work and commitment the associates have for their residents.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country, focusing on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints, and processes of care in two different areas: short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.