A fire in St. Peter Saturday night displaced two residents and damaged the Century 21 office.

Firefighters responded to 101 S Minnesota Ave shortly after 11 p.m. The fire happened on the upper floor. Investigators aren’t certain of what started the fire, but they believe it could have been electrical.

The fire remains under investigation.

A Go Fund Me page says the residents displaced by the fire are employees at Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar in St. Peter.