St. Peter man accused of stealing guns

A St. Peter man is accused of stealing a number of guns and other items from an acquaintance.

Andrew Artyom Nelson, 20, faces five counts of felony theft in Nicollet County Court.

A criminal complaint says a couple came home to find a laptop missing, then realized several firearms and other items were also gone. The victims told police Nelson had admitted to the thefts and told them he knew who had the guns.

The firearms include a Sig Sauer .45 handgun, two antique 12-gauge shotguns, a Remington 20-gauge shotgun, and a Franchi 12-gauge shotgun, according to the complaint.

Nelson allegedly admitted to taking the computer, but told police he’d given it back. The complaint says he also gave police names of the people who had the Franchi and the antique 12-gauge.

The criminal complaint says Nelson told the arresting officer he was going to give the guns back and never intended to sell them.