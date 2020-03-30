St. Peter man dies while trimming trees

(Mankato, MN) – Police say a man died Friday in west Mankato while he was trimming trees.

Paul Andrew Jirik, 53, was pronounced dead when police responsed to a medical emergency on the 900 block of Baker Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Mankato Public Safety Assistant Associate Director Dan Schisel said Jirik was in a harness in the tree tied with ropes when he was discovered.

Preliminary findings indicate Jirik may have suffered a cardiac event, but the cause of death hasn’t been ruled by the medical examiner.

Schisel said there is nothing suspicious about the death.