St. Peter man injured in crash on Highway 99

A man was injured in a crash on Highway 99 just southeast of St. Peter Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC Yukon was eastbound on Highway 99 and made a left turn onto Ottawa Rd, when it collided with a Saturn Vue driven by Steven Jeffrey Johnson, 67, of St. Peter.

Johnson was transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash report names the driver of the Yukon was Kristen Marie Zeiher, 33, of Le Sueur. Zeiher had a 9-year-old boy in the vehicle with her, but neither was injured.