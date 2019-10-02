St. Peter man injured in crash with semi

(Mankato, MN) – A St. Peter man was injured in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in Le Sueur County.

The crash happened just after noon, about two miles south of St. Peter in Kasota Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mack Tractor Truck was pulling out of a driveway onto Highway 22 when it collided with a Chevy Blazer that was southbound on the highway.

Dennis William Pasbrig, 70, of St. Peter was driving the Blazer and suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for medical attention.

James Joseph Rombough, 63, of St. Peter was driving the Mack semi and wasn’t injured.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)