St. Peter man injured in crash

Aman was injured in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of highways 169 and 22 in St. Peter/

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m when a Saturn Vue, southbound on Highway 169, and a Nissan Altima, northbound on Highway 169 collided in the intersection as the Vue was turning left onto Highway 22.

Adam Wayne Kawlewski, 25, of St. Peter, was transported to River’s Edge Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Kawlewski was driving the Nissan.

The Vue driver, Natalie Jo Ryan, 23, of Eagan, wasn’t injured, according to a state patrol crash report.