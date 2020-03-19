St. Peter man injured in early Tuesday morning crash

(St. Peter, MN) – A St. Peter man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Nicollet County early Tuesday morning.

Wallace Edward James Michels, 21, was transported for care by Allina Medical Transport, but the extent of his injuries wasn’t known.

An incident report says Michels was on Nicollet County Rd 13, one mile south of Fort Rd when his Ram pickup straightened out on an s curve.

The report lists the crash time at 5:41 a.m.