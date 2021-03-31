St. Peter man killed in semi vs tractor crash

A man was killed in a semi vs tractor crash on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Le Sueur Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as 58-year-old Mark Michael Osborne, of St. Peter.

The patrol’s crash report says 62-year-old Randall Allen Shively, of Woodbury, was driving a 2020 Mack Tractor Truck. Osbourne was operating an International Farmall. Both vehicles were southbound on Highway 169 when they collided at 6:18 a.m.

Osbourne was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Shively wasn’t injured.