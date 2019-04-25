St. Peter man left stranded by his own vehicle accused of stealing delivery truck to get by

(Mankato, MN) – An Uber ride could have saved a St. Peter man significant trouble.

Brennan Benjamin Mackenzie Burg, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he stole a delivery supply truck when his own vehicle became stranded.

According to Commander Dan Schisel, a 2015 28-foot box truck was stolen at around 7:47 a.m. from near the SuperAmerica on North Riverfront Drive. The driver had apparently left the vehicle running while he stepped inside the business, and it was missing when he came back outside.

Brennan Burg mugshot

Just a couple blocks away from the truck theft about 10 minutes earlier, a Mankato Public Safety employee had helped Burg move his stalled vehicle from the roadway.

The stolen truck had GPS and was eventually tracked to a location near Kasota. A state trooper was able to stop the vehicle without incident and arrested Burg at around 8:20 a.m.

Burg is facing possible charges of theft of a motor vehicle and stolen property.

Photo credit: CarsForSale.com

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)