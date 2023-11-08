St Peter man sentenced to prison in overdose death

A St. Peter man who supplied the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a Mankato man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday.

Max Miller, 24, was convicted in September of 3rd-degree murder in the 2021 death of Travis Gustavson, who died of mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.

Judge Krista J Jass sentenced Miller to 74 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility with credit for 310 days already served.

Miller was the second person convicted in Gustavson’s death. Anna Marie Bailey, who supplied the fentanyl to Miller, was sentenced to three years in prison last year, also on a 3rd-degree murder charge.