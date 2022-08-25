St. Peter man wins season Vikings tickets

A St. Peter man won season tickets to the Minnesota Vikings through a local radio station contest.

Peter Cahill took home the top prize from Alpha Media’s Scratch & Skol giveaway at Rounder’s Bar & Grill. Cahill will get to attend all of the regular season home games with his tickets.

Bridget Anderson of St. Clair, was the 2nd place prize winner. Anderson won a Traeger Pro 57 Wood Pellet Wifi Grill from L C Ace hardware and a $500 gift card to Wiste’s Meat Market in Janesville & Waterville.

Mankato’s Rock 95, River 105, County 103.5, and Mix 99.1 qualified potential winners throughout the summer. The group of stations has given away season Vikings tickets for a number of years.